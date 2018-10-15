Interviews and Features

IDIOSYNCRACY – A Unique twist by Bhavana Sanon

Bhavana Sanon is a Self-taught Artist whose works imbibe her soul and passion. Each canvas is brought to life under Bhavana’s artistic strokes, which are bold, visceral and dramatic. Her art is unique and her style extremely versatile

Bhavana Sanon has nurtured, guided and built her talent over the years, Her art takes you into a trance yet leaves you fulfilled with inner bliss. The range of expression clearly demonstrate that her art knows no boundaries, no silver linings yet the recourse to what we face every day is so recognizable.

Her show Idiosyncracy will continuously, concertedly and relentlessly to delve into the realms of the contemporary and relatable references resulting in an exquisite journey.

Gracing this momentus occasion will be our chief guest : Anjolie Ela Menon.

