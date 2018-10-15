Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026) _ by Product (Dipsticks, Reagents and Disposables), by Type (Urine Test and Blood Test), by End User and by Geography

Factors driving the growth of the Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market are rising prevalence of kidney disease, growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension. Furthermore, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and the rise in alcohol consumption are expected to fuel the market growth.

Kidney/Renal Function Test Market valued USD 582.6 Billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 1083.4 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Report includes assessment of Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies, complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities, market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, type, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.

Growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension are trending the overall Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market. However, issues related to unfavourable healthcare reforms will restrain the market growth.

The Hospital segment is expected to witness lucrative market growth:

Hospital segment is anticipated to hold substantial market share during the forecast period. Increasing number of awareness campaigns about kidney function tests and the growing focus of emerging economies on increasing the number of hospitals are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment.

North America is expected to lead the Kidney/Renal Function Test Market during the forecast period:

North America is anticipated to hold substantial market share over forecast period. Increasing incidence of kidney disease, rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, increasing geriatric population and the increasing alcohol consumption in this region are driving Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market growth are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market, By Product: Dipsticks, Reagents and Disposables

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market, By Type: Urine Tests and Blood Test

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market, By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories and Research Laboratories and Institutes

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market, By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America