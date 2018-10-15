Education

Fresher’s Party 2k18 at SISTec

Comment(0)

Fresher’s Party 2K18 at SISTec Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec

When it comes to partying hard, nothing can stop the students of Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec. The fresher’s party which was held at SISTec on 13th Oct was a mix of great talent and all the fresher enthusiasm that one can ask for.
The students were thrilled with the presence of DJ who made sure there was never a dull moment with his hit tracks. Shortlisted students were picked up for competing for the final battle. Mr Honey Pawar & Ms. Kritika Rana Bagged up the title of Mr & Ms fresher’s 2K18.
#SISTec Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec
#VisitUs: http://www.sistec.ac.in/

Also Read
Education

How To Start A School In India

With the changing dimensions of modern education, running an educational institute is no less of a challenge today. Establishing a school is a sequential task and comes up with various added responsibilities like infrastructural, financial, educational, procedural etc. The following article adheres to the pre-requisites, requisites, and challenges of establishing and running an educational institution […]
Education

9th International Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography

ConferenceSeries llc Ltd invites all the participants from all over the world to take part and attend 9th International Conference on on Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography on November 08-09, 2018 in Auckland, new Zealand which would replicate the plethora of LC-MS from highly eminent professionals and exhibitors. LCMS 2018 is a best platform to meet […]
Education

Global Electrocoating Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2023

The complete research framework on Global Electrocoating Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Electrocoating market situation and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *