FABINDIA LAUNCHES AN EXPERIENCE CENTRE IN GURUGRAM

15th October, 2018: Fabindia announced the launch of its new retail format, the Experience Center in Gurugram. Located at Sector 29, this store is spread over 8,360 sq. ft and designed keeping in mind the multi-dimensional offering catering for every age group and their distinct everyday needs.

Fabindia’s Experience Centers provide an alternative shopping experience to their patrons by shifting from mere transactional exchanges to a more experiential and interactive experience.

In addition to its signature product offerings, the Fabindia Experience Center houses a Fabcafé, Tugbug, and an Alteration Studio. Every product category is clearly segregated to provide customers with a mélange of lifestyle products, making it a one stop shop for the entire family’s daily necessities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Viney Singh, Managing Director & CEO, Fabindia said, “We are delighted to be opening an Experience Center in Gurgaon. This format has been very well received in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, and we look forward to making the same holistic experience that extends from Fabcafe to the Fabindia offering available to our customers in Gurugram as well.”

By creating a more engaging retail experience, Fabindia aims to have visitors experience this ethos, not just through the products they purchase but also through an immersive and inclusive experience that is not just limited to them, but also their children. Consumers are drawn to ‘experience a brand’ rather than just buying products.

Following the success of its three Experience Centers in New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, Fabindia plans to launch more such formats in various cities in India.

With 283 stores across 101 cities in India and 14 international stores, Fabindia Overseas Private Limited is India’s largest retail platform for a wide range of products produced by artisans living largely in rural areas.
Our endeavour is to blend indigenous craft techniques with contemporary designs, presenting aesthetic and affordable hand crafted products to today’s consumers using natural materials and fibres. The product range extends from a large variety of apparel for men, women and children to home furnishings, furniture, gifts, jewellery, organic food and personal care products.

