Document Management System Market Size, Growth, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Snapshot:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest analysis of the document management system market projects that the market is poised to witness considerable growth over the next couple of years. The endeavors directed towards digitization of documentation process is likely to augment the market in the forthcoming years.

Document management system centralizes the storage, extraction, and utilization of the organized as well as unorganized documents. It enables an enterprise to operate efficiently by assuring easy access and retrieval of the important documents. The rising environmental concerns have paved the way for the adoption of document management system as it reduces paperwork. Furthermore, the storage and management of digital documents facilitates cost reduction and eliminates the probability of human error. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate revenue creation for key vendors in the market.

The development of cloud-based systems has opened avenues of growth opportunities for the key players. The cloud-based document management system is poised to exhibit a steep rise in the growth, catapulting the market on an upward trajectory. With the boom witnessed in the global startup ecosystem, a boost in the sales of document management system software is predicted. Favorable pricing and subscription fee policy is the key area of focus for the market participants for capitalizing on the startup culture.

The product has developed application across a wide spectrum of end-user industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and others. The growth of the end-user industries directly reflects the swift expansion of the document management system market. This trend is anticipated to continue in the foreseeable future.

Report Overview:

MRFR presents a thorough analysis of the global document management system market. It includes a comprehensive study of the key market elements such as consumer behavior, the current status of the market and historical trends. A revenue analysis of the market is available based on on-cloud and on-premise deployment. Large enterprises and small & medium enterprises are considered for an in-depth study of the market on the basis of organization size. Major end-user industries covered in the report include BFSI, healthcare, education, retail, and others. This report also covers the global Document Management System Market across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the world.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global document management system market include Agiloft, HP, SpringCM, OpenText Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Alfresco Softwre Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, eFile Cabinet Inc., Canon Inc., Asite, Hyland Software Inc., and Ricoh Company Ltd.

Market Segmentation

MRFR’s report covers key segments that make up the global document management system market. These segments are profiled on the basis of deployment organization size, end-user, and region. Deployment of document management system is performed either on-premise or over the cloud. Large and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) have been observed to be using document management systems. With regards to end-users of document management systems, the market is categorized by healthcare, BFSI, education, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America represents a key market for the global document management system market due to the concentration of many market-defining players in the region. Product innovation is an ongoing activity carried out by these market players and contribute significantly to the growth of the market. Moreover, the region, with an emphasis on the U.S and Canada, has a high affinity for the adoption and implementation of cutting-edge IT technology. Moreover, several industries which are data-centric such as healthcare and BFSI are well-established and looking to leverage document management systems for optimization of large volumes of data.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market represent the massive potential for growth due to the rapidly growing economic conditions. The region has a high concentration of emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea to name a few. The rising disposable income in these countries has led to the increased demand for products and services from a number of end-user industries. For instance, the growing healthcare sector in the region is likely to increase adoption of IT technology to optimize operations and administration of documents.

Intended Audience:

Consulting Firms

Cloud Service Vendors

IT services vendors

Government organizations

Software service providers

