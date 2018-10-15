On behalf of the LEXIS we take great pleasure in welcoming leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars, students and experts of application fields to for the Biofuels 2019 with the Theme: “Expedition in the Field of Biofuels and Bioenergy”, serving all areas of the Biofuels, Bioenergy, chemical engineering, chemistry and physics.
Also Read
Synchronous Condenser Market Size, Industry Share, Demand, Share, Growth Research Report 2023
Fuel Cell Technology Global Market Report: Overview A synchronous condenser is an identical device to a synchronous motor, whose main shaft is not interlinked with any other device but has free spin. Its main application is to adjust conditions on the electric power transmission grid. Voltage regulator controls its field to generate or absorb reactive power […]
Small Scale LNG Market Size, Development Strategy, Applications and Outlook 2018-2023|In- Depth Industry Analysis Report
Market Scenario Natural gas is a clean source fossil fuel with lowest emission of pollutants. The energy sector is facing issues owing to strict regulations against climate change, widening supply and demand gap, rising concern relating to cleaner and sustainable source of energy, and depleting fossil resources. Natural gas is sustainable energy source. However, the […]
Solar Panels Market Estimated to Inflate with A Whooping CAGR of 20.18% By 2023; Asserts MRFR
Pune, India, May 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Solar Panels Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 20.18% during the forecast period. Market Highlights The market is driven by various factors such as increase in solar systems installations and generous government initiatives and policies that support solar energy generation. This is mainly because, […]