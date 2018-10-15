Amorphous Polyolefin Market 2015-2018 | Insight, Future Scope, Demand And Forecast Analysis To 2018-2025

This report researches the worldwide Amorphous Polyolefin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Amorphous Polyolefin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Amorphous poly-alpha-olefins (APAO/APO) are produced by (co-) polymerisation of α-olefins, e.g. propylene or 1-butene with Ziegler-Natta catalysts. The (co-)polymers have an amorphous structure which makes them useful for the production of hot melt adhesives.

APOs are mainly classified into propylene homopolymer, copolymer of propylene and ethylene and propylene homopolymer and ethylene copolymer etc. Propylene homopolymer is the largest type. In 2017, global propylene homopolymer consumption is 80649 ton.

Global Amorphous Polyolefin market size will increase to 610 Million US$ by 2025, from 410 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Amorphous Polyolefin.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Amorphous Polyolefin capacity, production, value, price and market share of Amorphous Polyolefin in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik

Eastman

REXtac

Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals

Hangzhou Hangao

Amorphous Polyolefin Breakdown Data by Type:

Propylene Homopolymer

Copolymer of Propylene and Ethylene

Propylene Homopolymer and Ethylene Copolymer

Other

Amorphous Polyolefin Breakdown Data by Application:

Hot Melt Adhesive and Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Bitumen Modification

Polymer Modification

Other

Amorphous Polyolefin Production Breakdown Data by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Amorphous Polyolefin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region: North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Rest of Europe,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa,Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Amorphous Polyolefin capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Amorphous Polyolefin manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Amorphous Polyolefin :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

