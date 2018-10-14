Business

UV Fluorescing Ink Market Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2025

The new ink is colourless in normal light and fluoresces blue under a black light.With its MEK solvent base, the ink offers very good adhesion to a variety of substrates including coated cartons or glossy labels, vial caps and closures, and dark substrates where a bar code is needed.

The clear, UV fluorescing ink is suited to GS1-DataMatrix and other 2D codes, and is resistant to the autoclave process. This ink offers a 2-3 second dry time on non-porous materials such as ABS, HDPE, PET, PVC and nylon, and Videojet delivers good adhesion versatility on a wide range of substrates.

Gravure printing, flexographic printing, offset printing, screen printing, and digital printing are the main application areas of UV cure printing inks. Among these, offset printing reported a greater demand for these inks in 2015 with a share of 38% and is likely to remain leading throughout the forecast period.
On the other hand, the digital printing segment is expected to maintain high attractiveness among UV cure printing ink vendors over the forthcoming years due to the shifting preference of consumers towards digital printing. Similarly, the flexographic printing segment is projected to register a healthy rise in the demand for UV cure printing inks due to their extensive usage in highly lucrative end users, such as the packaging and the publication and commercial printing sectors.

“The increasing penetration of digital media across North America is reflecting positively on the sales of UV cure printing inks in this region,. The trend is expected to remain so in the near future, influencing the regional market greatly.

The growing preference for digital media compared to traditional printing in architectural designs, textiles, fine arts, advertising, and desktop publishing, thanks to the flexibility it offers, is likely to propel the North America market for UV cure printing inks substantially over the next few years.

Major Key players such as Hewlett-Packard Co., Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., and Paul Leibinger GmbH are actively involved in the UV curable inks market, with numerous strategic alliances and product innovations, which are being emulated by other players as well.

Other market participants include APV Engineered Coatings, RUCO Druckfarben, Eastern Marking Machine Corporation, Gans Ink & Supply Co., T&K Toka Co. Ltd., Nutec Digital Ink Pvt. Ltd., Colorgen, Marabu Inks GB, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Nazdar Ink Technologies and Superior Printing Inks Co. Ltd.

