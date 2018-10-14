Lifestyle

Hair Pins Accessories and History

Hairpins were used in many ancient civilizations including the Egyptians, Greeks and Romans. Women in those eras, just as in modern times, used pins to create “up-dos” in which the hair was wound or twisted and pinned to keep it on the top or the back of the head. Bridal Hair Accessories were often embellished with gemstones like lapis lazuli and turquoise. In some cultures, hairpins were reserved for use on special occasions, along with bridal tiaras and wedding hair combs.

Bridal hair Hair Pin Styles

There are two basic types of pins. The first type is literally a “pin” — a straight length of material a few inches long. The second type is an elongated U-shaped design in which the “legs” can be straight or wavy. Although many pins are embellished, there are others that are fine and thin and designed to become virtually invisible when inserted into the hair. Over the years, bridal hair pins have become important wedding accessories. Whether they’re embellished with freshwater pearls or Swarovski crystals, hairpins rank high in importance along with wedding hair clips, bridal headpieces, and pearl and crystal bridal hair accessories.

Some Wedding Hair Pin Style Ideas

If you’re planning on wearing Bridal Hair Accessories in your wedding, be sure to do so in attractive groupings. It’s also a good idea to coordinate your other bridal accessories with your pins for a truly unified look. Hairpins often are available in color to compliment your wedding’s color scheme. The best Bridal Hair Accessories are made to order. This allows you to add special touches like butterflies, blossoms or leaves.

For high-end bridal hair accessories for your UK wedding, hairpins can lend a finished, coordinated look to hairdos. Think of them as an extension of your jewelry ensemble.

