TeamViewer steps up India operations and Appoints Local Head of Sales

New Delhi, October 11, 2018 – TeamViewer®, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, today announced the appointment of Krunal Patel as Head of Sales in India. This appointment and the newly created position is a part of TeamViewer’s strategic APAC initiative, geared towards leveraging the market’s immense growth potential for enterprise as well as SMB remote access, collaboration and IoT solutions.
Krunal Patel joins TeamViewer with more than 14 years of sales and business management experience. He has held key positions in several renowned companies in the technology and enterprise software industry such as SAP, Gartner, itelligence and Esri. In his most recent position, he was Senior Vice President and COO at vCentric Technologies.
“With India at the forefront of digital transformation, it is a high-priority market for TeamViewer’s leading connectivity solutions,” says Konstantin Ebert, Vice President Sales EMEA, APAC & Global Channels at TeamViewer. “Having someone with a vast understanding and experience in the Indian technological landscape such as Krunal, underscores our ambitious plans for the market. With Krunal spearheading the new TeamViewer office, we look forward to taking our business development and sales operations in India to the next level.”
“I am intrigued and excited at the prospect of joining TeamViewer to bring its ambitious plans for the Indian market to realization,” says Krunal Patel, the new TeamViewer Head of Sales in India. “This is a great time to be part of this fast-growing company and leader in the tech industry. With TeamViewer’s global industry leadership, I look forward to further strengthen the company’s presence in India by focusing on operational excellence and by building long-term customer relationship.”

