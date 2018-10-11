Solenoid valve Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions

Market Highlights:

Solenoid valves are designed to withstand humid and corrosive environments and also with the capability to perform well at extreme room temperatures. Due to these, solenoid valves are increasingly being used in food processing industry. They are typically made of stainless steel components. The valves used in food industry come in two different variants, namely, direct contact valves and utility service valves. The direct contact valves are those that come in direct contact with the food products and are corrosion resistant, in nature. Utility service valves, on the other hand, do not come in direct contact with the food materials, and are typically used for handling substances such as water, steam and other non-food related resources.

Technology giants like Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Asco Valve, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, IMI PLC, GF Piping Systems, SMC Corporation, Danfoss A/S and OMEGA Engineering are the major players in the solenoid valves market. Solenoid valves are majorly used for fluid automation and control, but with shift toward renewable resources such as sun, water, air for power generation, there has been an increase in the growth of solenoid valves market. The shift toward solar thermal power plants, hydrogen energy and geothermal energy processes are majorly driving the growth of solenoid valves

Major Key Players:

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.),

Asco Valve, Inc. (U.S.),

Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.),

IMI PLC (England) ,

GF Piping Systems (Switzerland),

SMC Corporation (Japan),

Danfoss A/S (Denmark),

OMEGA Engineering (U.S.),

Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany),

GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

Rotex Controls B.V (Netherlands), The Lee Company (U.S.), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (U.S.), Aira Euro Automation Pvt. Ltd (India), Cla-Val (U.S.) and Hansen Technologies (U.S.).

According to MRFR, The global Solenoid Valves Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 4.6 Billion by 2027, at 3.3% of CAGR between 2016 and 2027.

Key Findings:

The global solenoid valves market is expected to reach USD 4,661.15 Million by 2027.

By type, 2-way sub segment in solenoid valves market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 3.7% CAGR during forecast period.

By body material, brass body sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 3.30% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

By operating type, commercial sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 3.71% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

By end user, Chemical & Petrochemical sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 4.13% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global solenoid valves market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific ranks third in the solenoid valves market.

Segmentation:

Solenoid valves market is segmented by type, body material, operating type and end user. Based on the type, the market is segmented into 2 way, 3 way, 4 way, 5 way and others. Based on body material, the market is segmented into brass body, stainless steel, aluminum body, plastic body and others. Based on operating type, the market is segmented into direct, indirect, semi-direct and others. Whereas, based on end user, the market is segmented into chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, food & beverages, waste & wastewater, power generation, automotive, pharmaceuticals, medical and others.

Regional Analysis:

Solenoid valves market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas year on year and advancement in technology and developed fluid automation technologies is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global solenoid valves market share followed by Europe which stands as the second biggest market due to rising m-commerce market whereas, Asia Pacific stands as third largest.

In the global electronic cash register market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of digital advancements and increasing adoption of workflow automation across different countries in the region.

The factors that hinder the market growth are the size of the equipment, level of customization of the equipment, and application in which the equipment is used. Adversely, solenoid valves are becoming more popular these days as it can be controlled electronically giving optimum output

