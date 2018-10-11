Business

Pigment Additives Market to Grow Substantially at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2018 to 2022: Industry Report

Comment(0)

11 October 2018: Pigment additives enhance the properties of pigments that are used in paints, coatings, and printing inks.

Analysts forecast the global pigment additives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pigment additives market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of inorganic pigments, organic pigments and other pigments.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-pigment-additives-market-2018-2022/request-sample

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Global Pigment Additives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Akzo Nobel
  • BASF
  • DowDuPont
  • Evonik Industries
  • Huntsman International
  • Solvay

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-pigment-additives-market-2018-2022

Market driver

  • Increasing use of pigment additives in decorative paints and coatings
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

  • Stringent regulations on the use of pigments by the food industry
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

  • Emergence of VOC- and APE-free solutions
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

Also Read
Business

Global Glass Break Sensors Market Insights, Trends, Status and Outlook 2018 – 2025

The market insights strategic on Global Glass Break Sensors Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Glass Break Sensors industry chain analysis, executive summary, value chain analysis, and policy […]
Business

Healthcare IT Market – Global Forecast to 2024

The report offers to change market dynamics in the Healthcare IT industry, presenting historical, current and projected market size in terms of value (USD Million) and volume (KT). The Healthcare IT research study provides an in-depth analysis of the industry value chain focusing on the peer and parent markets of Healthcare IT, such as cheese […]
Business

Global Transformer Oil Market Key Players, CAGR(%), Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Transformer Oil Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Transformer Oil industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Transformer Oil Report […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *