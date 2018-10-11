Uncategorized

LambdaTest Rolls Out Geolocation Cross Browser Testing Feature

San Francisco, 11th Oct 2018, LambdaTest, a globally acclaimed cloud based website testing platform, today rolled out Geolocation Testing Feature for its users. The all new feature will help users to conduct cross browser testing of their website on machines associated with different countries to check their compatibility. User simply needs to enter a small line of command while connecting through Lambda Tunnel to utilize the feature.

“There are scenarios where users wants to know how their website is looking in France or in any other country of the world. Our Geolocation feature will help a user to gain access to systems associated with these countries and perform cross browser compatibility testing with ease. With this new update users will be able to test their websites on new browsers for making their website pixel perfect.” Said Mr. Asad Khan, Founder & CEO of Lambda Test.

The Geolocation Testing feature will come in handy for transaction based websites who can test their product offering as per different countries along with testing the check-out currency depending upon the country they choose.

Website testing has always been a tedious task that involves days and night to make sure a website is running perfectly. LambdaTest services have subsided this challenge by offering browser compatibility testing cloud where users get an instant access to 2000+ different browser combinations, on cloud.

Future plans:
LambdaTest aims at becoming the best cloud based website testing platform surpassing its limited competition by 2020. The company has been hiring extensively and it plans to increase its workforce by double by the end of 2018. It also aims at getting series A funding of $10 million in the next round.

Pricing & Availability:
LambdaTest offers a try before buy offer where all its features are offered free of cost to all for sixty minutes divided in 10 minutes session per login. User can also avail uninterrupted services at as low as $15 per month on a subscription basis.

For more Information contact:
Asad Khan
Founder & CEO
ceo@lambdatest.com

