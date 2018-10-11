India LED Lighting Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

Government Initiatives Coupled with Falling Prices are Driving India’s LED Lighting Market– 6Wresearch

LED based lighting solutions are gaining popularity in India due to growing need for energy efficient lighting, falling prices and initiatives taken by the government to replace traditional bulbs especially in street lighting application. The prices of LED’s have declined tremendously in last few years leading to surge in penetration across the country.

According to 6Wresearch, India LED Lighting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% during 2017-23. India’s LED Lighting market is projected to witness robust growth owing to government initiatives such as UJALA, Housing for All and Deendayal Upadhayaya Gram Jyoti Yojna (DDUGJY). Furthermore, missions such as Smart Cities would also drive the LED lighting market in the coming years.

Download Sample Page@ https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/india-led-lighting-market-2017-2023-forecast-by-types-applications-end-users-regions-competitive-landscape-industry-analysis.html

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Street Light LED’s holds the major share in the overall LED lighting market and expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Government of India, under Street Light National Programme (SLNP) has to replace 35 million conventional streetlights with LED lights by March 2019, thus increasing the demand for LED bulbs in street light application.

Further, the demand for LED down lighters have also increased due to growing adoption in the areas of hospitality, retail, educational institutions, commercial offices and others,” Ravi further added.

According to Kanika Sharma, Research Associate, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “In India, LED luminaires are registering key growth and expected to dominate the market in forecast period. The demand is being driven by modernization, urbanization and adoption of better life style of the people. Commercial Sector is also spurring the market for LED luminaires.

Profit margins of the market players have decreased due to growing competition and entry of new players in the country in the last few years. Further, the government is encouraging domestic manufacturing, which would further lead to price competition in the industry,” Kanika Concluded.

Some of the major companies in India’s LED lighting market includes Phillips, Havells, Bajaj, Surya, Osram, Crompton, Wipro, etc.”

“India LED Lighting Market (2017–2023)” report provides in-depth analysis with 40 figures and 13 tables covered in more than 120 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall India LED Lighting market by types, wattage, applications, end users and regions. The report also gives the insights on competitive landscape, company profiles, market drivers and restraints.

ABOUT US

6Wresearch is the premier, one stop market intelligence and advisory center, known for its best in class business research and consulting activity. We provide industry research reports and consulting service across different industries and geographies which provide industry players an in-depth coverage and help them in decision making before investing or enter into a particular geography.

For Further details, please contact:

Email Us: sales@6wresearch.com

Call Now: +91-11-30-424-305