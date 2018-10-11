Tech

Future Lighting Solutions Attends 2018 LED Professional Symposium +Expo (LpS 2018)

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 11, 2018 – Future Lighting Solutions, a leading provider of solid-state lighting, engineering expertise and design tools, participated in the 8th international LED Professional Symposium +Expo (LpS 2018) in Bregenz, Austria from September 25 to 27.

Professional Symposium +Expo (LpS 2018) delivered a much-needed catalyst for positive change in the lighting industry. The goal was to enable it to regroup, form stronger foundations and rebuild itself by offering attendees an in-depth 360-degree prospective of lighting and what drives, informs and affects it. The event gave over 1700 experts from around the world the opportunity to share, learn and exchange ideas across disciplines and sectors.

Future Lighting Solutions was proud to contribute its advanced knowledge about the lighting industry and the latest trends in LED technology, and FLS experts were among the featured presenters at LpS 2018. FLS World Wide Technical Director Patrick Durand presented ‘Future-Proofing Lighting Control Systems’, and François Mirand, FLS EMEA Technical Director, shared ‘How Next Generation Design Tools Accelerate Time to Market and Secure Design Decisions’.

LpS 2018 took place simultaneously with the second Trends in Lighting expo, a unique international “Innovation in Light” event dedicated to bridging the gap between technologies and applications. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Lighting Solutions

Future Lighting Solutions is a leading provider of solid-state lighting technologies, engineering expertise and online simulation and design tools. Our mission is to facilitate application development and accelerate customers’ time to market. Our comprehensive portfolio includes a broad selection of LED system components, and integrated solutions that enable our customers to manufacture cost effective, energy efficient lighting applications.

We provide a comprehensive range of LED light sources, including high-power LEDs, mid-power LEDs, low-power LEDS, COB, LED arrays, LED modules and LED light engines. Our portfolio is completed with a range of optical solutions, LED drivers, passive and active thermal solutions, connectors and controls.

Our world-class team of lighting experts, along with our global lighting resource centers, supply chain solutions and network of specialized partners, ensure the highest quality solid-state lighting solutions for customers.

The company is a division of Future Electronics. For more information visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Future Lighting Solutions Media Contacts:

Americas, Europe, Middle-East, Africa

Jasmine Kim
Jasmine.Kim@FutureElectronics.com

Asia Pacific

Doris Lim
Doris.Lim@FutureElectronics.com

###

Also Read
Tech

First Draft’s Topic Taxonomy Makes Writing a Logical, Automated Process

Sacramento, California — Just Outsourcing announced today that its software’s interactive topic taxonomy facilitates the pre-writing process with logical, automated processes. Through this taxonomy, writers can make better decisions about various writing subjects, discover relationships among those subjects, and discover how much effort it will take to bring a select subject to a completed article, […]
Tech

3D User Interface Design Market – Increasing Demand For 3D User Interfaces Among Consumers

User interface is the medium through which human converse with computers and systems. It acts as a bridge between humans and machines. There has been a continuous evolution of user interfaces, from the text centric to the two dimensional graphical ones, using WIMP (windows, icons, menus, and pointer) to the present three dimensional user interfaces. […]
Tech

Navigate effortlessly inside any building with the indoor positioning and indoor navigation systems

Indoor positioning and Indoor navigation systems Market Overview: Global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is expected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2024 from USD 4.82 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period. Indoor positioning and indoor navigation system help in the location of objects or humans inside […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *