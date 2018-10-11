Dairy Alternatives Market Report 2018 – Hudson River Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Organic Valley

Dairy alternative are referred to the plant based milk and are prepared from dairy-free milk, extracted from various plant based sources. They are generally processed from cereals, seeds or nuts. They are increasingly being consumed by lactose intolerant and vegan people. Because of low fat content and cholesterol concentration in dairy substitute beverages, their demand is gaining traction among consumers all over the world. Popularly consumed dairy alternative based products are milk, cheese, butter, ice-cream, soft drinks, energy drinks and many others.

Market Dynamics

The global dairy alternatives market is mainly driven by factors such as growing consumer preference for a vegan diet, rising number of dairy allergic consumers and increasing lactose intolerant consumers globally. Also, nutritional benefits offered by plant-based dairy alternatives have also supported the market growth. However, innovation in conventional milk and dairy products with low cholesterol and fat are likely to degrade the market growth. Moreover, players constantly launching innovative products to develop new taste and flavors are likely to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The report includes the analysis of the dairy alternative market is converging on various growth drivers, prospects and restraints, and based on the regional analysis. The report covers competitive developments such as new product launches and developments, mergers, long-term contracts, joint ventures, and research & development activities in the dairy alternative market, in addition to other business and corporate strategies adopted by the key market players.

Segment Overview

The global dairy alternative market is bifurcated on the basis of source, application, distribution channel and geography. On the basis of source the segmentation includes soy milk, almond milk, rice milk and other sources. By application, the segment comprises food (yogurt, spread, tofu, creamer, and other foods), and beverages. Large retail, small retail, specialty store, and online are the segregation of the distribution channel segment. Furthermore, by geography the bifurcation include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Key benefits offered from the report include

An in-depth analysis of the Dairy Alternative market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

Analysis of Global Dairy Alternative Market with respect to key segments such as source, application and distribution channel

An comprehensive regional analysis of Global Dairy Alternative Market has been covered in the report

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Profile of the major players in the Global Dairy Alternative Market will be provided, which include product & services, key financials, new developments & business strategies

Segments covered in the report

By Source

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Rice Milk

Other Sources

By Application

Food

Yogurt

Spread

Tofu

Creamer

Other Foods

Beverages

By Distribution Channel

Large Retail

Small Retail

Specialty Store

Online

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the market include WhiteWave Foods Company, SunOpta Inc., Hudson River Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Organic Valley, Eden Foods, Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Döhler GmbH, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., and BRIDGE S.R.L among others.

