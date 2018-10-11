Cosmetic Packaging Market |Growing Industry Key Players Gerresheimer AG, AptarGroup, Inc., RPC Group Plc, ABC Packaging Ltd., Amcor Limited

The global cosmetic packaging market was evaluated around USD 23.98 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 36.44 billion by 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.76% over the forecast period. Cosmetic packaging is the primary and secondary packaging of the cosmetic products. It is among the fastest growing industries and contains an extensive variety of packaging and packaging materials around the world. Cosmetic products are all about good appears and expressions which hold accurate for packaging too. Cosmetic packaging has achieved importance as it is among the factors that influence the buying decision of consumer for the cosmetic product. Besides protecting the product from harm throughout handling or transportation, it also acts as a crucial factor in product marketing. Packaging is of most significance for cosmetic products in order to sustain with varying trends and achieve a competitive advantage above other manufacturers. Cosmetic packaging has become more natural and simple over a period of time. The cosmetic packaging market covers an extensive products range and is a vital marketing strategy tool. Efficient packaging bestows immensely to a company’s profits margins and improves the brand image of the product. It is a rising industry with several stakeholders involving cosmetic and cosmetic packaging manufacturers, raw material suppliers etc.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In global cosmetic packaging market, mergers and acquisitions are essential strategy implemented by most of the players to elaborate their market share and to achieve competitive advantage in excess of other players in the global market. The key market players are Gerresheimer AG, AptarGroup, Inc., RPC Group Plc, ABC Packaging Ltd., Amcor Limited, Albea, HCP Packaging, Quadpack Group, Fusion Packaging, and Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

Container Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of container type used for the packaging of the cosmetics, the global cosmetic packaging market is segmented into Tubes, Bottles, Caps & closures, Pen types, Sticks, Jars & containers, Pumps & dispensers and Others.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

According to application type, the global market is split into nail care, hair care, makeup and skin care. Cosmetic packaging involves packaging of a variety of products including facial cleansers, shampoos, lotions, moisturizers, hairsprays, conditioners, perfumes, shaving foams, lipsticks, deodorants, skin care and makeup products. The major driving factor for the global market remains the augmented awareness amongst customers concerning their looks.

Declared Capacity Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The global cosmetic packaging market is segmented by declared capacity type as; Type 5(Above 200 ml), Type 4(150 ml – 200 ml), Type 3(100 ml -150 ml), Type 2(50 ml – 100 ml) and Type 1(Below 50 ml).

