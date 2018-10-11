Lifestyle

Cosmetic Laser Solutions Medspa Launches The Revolutionary New Micro-Needling Treatment

Cosmetic Laser Solutions Medspa, announced the addition of a whole new breakthrough micro-needling treatment to their services. The micro-needling device uses micro-needles, each smaller than the strand of human hair, to deliver skincare medications directly into the dermis. It delivers medication in a pain-free and non-traumatic manner to sensitive areas on the face.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be offering the micro-needling treatment to our clients across the Boston area,” said the owner. With this revolutionary technology we can go way beyond, traditional skin care products and medications such as Botox and Fillers can precisely be substituted into the deeper layers of the skin without any pain, bruising or downtime. Delivering these products deeper into the skin results in a more vibrant and healthy appearance of the skin.
Micro-needling is also called Skin Needling or Collagen Induction Therapy which involves repeatedly puncturing the skin with tiny, sterile needles in order to stimulate the skin’s natural self-repair mechanism to form new collagen. Micro-needling treats various skin conditions such as fine lines and wrinkles, light scarring from acne and photo damage, and improves skin color and other skin texture changes.
The procedure is pain free and unlike many micro-needling procedures, it does not require the use of anaesthetics. There may be some mild redness similar to a sunburn which resolves in 24-72 hours. There is no bleeding after the procedure. You can return to your regular activities immediately.
Depending on the area and extent of treatment most micro-needling procedures can be performed in 30 minutes or less.
For more information about this new micro-needling treatment and Cosmetic Laser Solutions Medspa, please visit www.cosmeticlasersolutions.net.

