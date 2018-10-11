Artificial Insemination / Veterinary Gloves |Plastisurge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd, a 3-decades-leader in disposable medical and surgical products, produces Artificial Insemination / Veterinary Gloves that are meant to provide best safety ad hy-giene standards to veterinary healthcare personals. With the best of raw material and technolo-gy going into producing these gloves, PSI today enjoys an exemplary vendor position Animal Husbandry Department, Live Stock Boards, Veterinary Colleges, Co- Operative Milk Producers, Animal Research Centers and Animal Breeding Centers etc. PSI AI/Veterinary gloves maintain the best quality and most competitively price.
