A website for South Asian LGBTQI community

Finding love in the South Asian LGBTQI (Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Nepalese and Sri Lankan) communities worldwide is a challenge, but rainbowsaathi.com is here to overcome that. Rainbowsaathi.com is a free platform where members of LGBTQI communities can connect and find the right person.

“In this age of Grindr and Tinder, there lacked a site that concentrated on specifically the South Asian communities”, suggests founder Fahad Sher Hussain. According to him, mainstream dating apps are either concentrated on western values of dating or on instant sexual gratification. “Hence, we have made a simple website for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Desis (South Asians) that does not concentrate on finding a person next door but finding a soul match”.

The South Asian gay community is different to mainstream LGBTQI communities where family structures play a huge role. Whereas, western LGBTQI communities are based on an individualistic culture. Furthermore, there are South Asian gay and lesbian individuals who seek marriages with each other. Rainbowsaathi.com has also created a category for that.

There is a category for co-parenting, for transgender seeking partners as well as those seeking transgender partners. “We wanted to build a simple yet a totally inclusive community dating site”, he adds. There is a public page for posting adverts yet the profile accounts are not connected to any other social media apps to give a complete privacy to rainbowsaathi.com users. Their profiles cannot be viewed publicly unless someone is logged in, and they do not show on google search for added privacy.

Rainbowsaathi.com is a complete safe and a free dating website for South Asian (desi) LGBTQI community members. Besides Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Nepalese members as well as the diaspora, Rainbowsaathi.com also welcomes individuals who interested in dating South Asian community members.
