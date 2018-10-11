Health and Wellness

A New Methodology For Measuring Oxygen In Blood: Pulse Oximeter

Have you ever wondered if we really can measure the oxygen levels in our body through easy devices?
There have been various studies going on to understand if this concept is really possible or not, and the result that came into the picture was that yes it’s possible to measure the levels of oxygen in our body’s metabolism. The pulse oximeter was founded and invented in 1978 by William “Bill” New, MD, PhD, and then a member of Stanford’s anesthesia clinical faculty, usedthe red and infrared light to measure the blood’s color. And the results came out: the redder the blood, the higher the oxygen was present. And then prior to its invention, surgical teams had no easy way to monitor the exact percentage of oxygen. Also when the color came out to be blue: it meant oxygen was very low in the body.
Like the new pulse oximeter- determines the level of oxygen by reading the blood’s color. Apart from the blood cells, it reaches too many of your tissues and undergo the process of oxygen reading. The pulse oximetry’s blind spots is one which usually occurs during the bypass surgery. Also, because the pulse oximeter eventually relies on the pulsing of a patient’s blood vessels.
And then when we talk about what we can really serve you to is: ‘Santa medical Generation 2 SM-165 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter’. With this new product which is available online, here are some amazing features of it:
• Newly Upgraded Version:

It measures the pulse rate quickly and accurately and understand your hemoglobin levels.

• OLED Multidirectional Display:

The display of the oximeter is ‘Rotatable’ and allows you to view your results in any direction plus Pulse wave, Pulse Rate, bar graph, SpO2 level and battery level.

• Type of Oximeter you’ll get:

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is what you’ll get from our end. The portable and easiest one to carry. Containing User Manual, 2-AAA Batteries, plus no-hassle 1 year warranty and friendly customer service.
So are you taking this amazing product and making your healthy lifestyle a better one? With knowing what really is going in your body.

https://www.amazon.com/Santamedical-Generation-SM-165-Fingertip-Saturation/dp/B00R59OTOC

