5th International Conference on Wireless, Telecommunication & IoT

Welcome to Wireless 2019..!!

Conference Series llc Ltd heartily invites across the globe to attend 5th International Conference on Wireless, Telecommunication & IoT (Wireless-2019) schedule during June 20-21, 2018 at Rome, Italy a leading forum for Business Professionals, Scientists, Professors, Directors of Companies, Delegates, Industrialists, Researchers and Students in the fields of Wireless, Telecommunication and IoT to exchange information on their latest research progress and with a theme “Connect and Communicate the Trendz of Technology” .

Slots Available: Speaker, Delegate, Symposia, Workshop and Exhibitor

Conference Highlights: 5G and Beyond, Telecommunication, Wireless Communication, Internet of Things (IoT), Ad Hoc and Sensors Networks, Technology for Wireless, Mobile and Wireless Network, Satellite Communication, Green Communication, Microwave Communication, Optical Communications, Radar Technology, Antennas, Radio Broadcasting, Digital Signal Processing, Remote Sensing, Real Time Embedded Systems, Big Data and Cloud Computing

Conference Webpage: https://wirelesscommunication.insightconferences.com/

We are very confident that we will definitely offer you an unforgettable experience in exploring new opportunities. We sincerely hopes to have you accept our invitation and join us in June at Rome.

Contact Person:
Suzane Jones
Program Manager | Wireless 2019
Conference Series llc Ltd
47 Churchfield Road, London, W3 6AY, UK
Office Phone No: (702) 508-5200 Ext: 8051
Toll Free: +0-800-014-8923 (UK)
E: wireless@engineeringspeakerexperts.org
wireless@enggconferences.com

