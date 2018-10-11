2023 Industry Analysis and Survey Report on Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market

Electrochromic glass is a chromogenic material, a kind of glass, which can change its light transmission properties according to the external electrical stimulus provided.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electrochromic Glass and Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Electrochromic Glass and Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Known as dynamic glass, it offers numerous benefits such as on-demand privacy, enhanced control, and high energy efficiency, which makes them increasingly popular choice for doors, windows, and partitions in many commercial & residential buildings.

Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SAGE Electrochromics(US)

ChromoGenics(Sweden)

RavenBrick (US)

Asahi Glass (Japan)

Gentex(US)

EControl-Glas(Germany)

Magna Glass & Window (US)

Guardian Industries (US)

PPG Industries (US)

View (US)

Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Segment by Type, covers

Windows

Mirrors

Displays

Others

Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Transportation

Others

