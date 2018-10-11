Business

משחקי אותיות בעברית

A Team of experts in developing educational computer games for children in the ages of 2 – 9. Our educational games address each child by their first name and cause pleasure and strengthen his confidence.

We establish learning while playing and having fun without a need of using grades and scores, violence and fighting, stressful time clock. We can challenge any child in a positive way.

Games can be played independently be the child, however, parents and educators are always welcome to join the game and expand children knowledge. Do not forget advertisements and pop-ups are not welcome. משחקי אותיות בעברית

