Underfloor Heating Systems Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2017 to 2025

Global Underfloor Heating Systems Market: Introduction

A heating distribution system is a device used to maintain temperatures at a suitable level by using thermal energy. These devices are used in a variety of areas, such as industries, homes, offices, etc. In a hydronic underfloor heating system, heated water is forced from the boiler through a link of pipes beneath the floor. A hydronic radiant heating system finds wide areas of application in the residential sector where water heaters are amply used. The hydronic underfloor heating system is best suited for floor finishes. Underfloor heating systems find applications in new housing developments and commercial sectors. An electronic underfloor heating system needs electricity to operate and utilizes fewer components than a hydronic heating system. That apart, electric underfloor heating systems have low installation cost, an important fact aiding their adoption. These systems can be fitted in single rooms and in wireless areas.

Global Underfloor Heating Systems Market: Dynamics

The demand for Underfloor Heating Systems has seen continuous growth globally during the last few years. Rapid urbanization and increasing industrialization have sustained the demand for underfloor heating systems. Substantial economic transformation owing to rapid industrialization and commercialization is anticipated to drive the underfloor heating system market further during the forecast period. Owing to the substantial growth in renewable energy systems, underfloor heating systems have become the most prevalent choice for space heating in new properties, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the global underfloor heating systems market. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income will further foster the demand for underfloor heating systems.

As rising demand for green building projects is being observed, rising concerns regarding ever-increasing energy costs along with key focus on reducing energy consumption will create growth opportunities for underfloor heating systems during the forecast period. Key measures being taken for energy conservation to meet increasing demand for energy efficient heating systems will create growth opportunities in the underfloor heating systems market. Rising demand for cost-efficient heating systems along with minimum flow temperature of the warm water is anticipated to further foster the growth of the underfloor heating systems market. However, slow response time of underfloor heating systems might hamper the growth of underfloor heating systems in the market.

Along with the adoption of advanced heating systems, the introduction of sustainable technologies to create energy efficiency is a trend observed in the underfloor heating systems market. End-use sectors are mainly focused on factors, such as product lifespan, energy & operational cost minimization and maintenance cost of the equipment. Increasing R&D and exponential industrialization will help develop energy-efficient solutions, which will also lead to substantial growth of Underfloor Heating Systems.

Global Underfloor Heating Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global Underfloor Heating Systems market by component type:

• Heating cables

• Heating mats

• Thermostat and sensors

• Heating pipes

• Manifolds

Segmentation of the global Underfloor Heating Systems market by product type:

• Hydronic underfloor heating

• Electric underfloor heating

Segmentation of the global Underfloor Heating Systems market by application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Institutional

• Industrial

Global Underfloor Heating Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Several stringent regulations with regard to increased use of renewable energy sources in Europe are projected to boost the installation of Underfloor Heating Systems. Renovation and repair activities being undertaken in Europe and North America along with increasing construction spending in Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern region will drive the demand for Underfloor Heating Systems during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to create more demand for energy efficient and certified products. The U.S. underfloor heating system market is anticipated to witness high growth owing to the rising demand for space heating and growing consumer awareness regarding the adoption of sustainable heating systems. The rapidly growing mining and automotive industries in the Asia Pacific is also anticipated to foster the demand for Underfloor Heating Systems

Global Underfloor Heating Systems Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Underfloor Heating Systems market are Nexans, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Pentair, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Uponor, Danfoss A/S, REHAU, Amuheat and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

