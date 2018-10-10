Business

Top Business Authors to come together for the 1st ‘India Business Literature Festival’ in Pune

• On 13th October at COEP

The first edition of the India Business Literature Festival is expected to take place in Pune on the 13th of October 2018. Top Business Authors will be coming together for this one-day event that will be held at the College of Engineering, Pune.

India Business Literature Festival (IBLF) is the brainchild of Sameer Dua, Founder Director of Institute for Generative Leadership and a best selling business author; Aruna Katara, President, Hope Foundation and I2IT, a leading Engineering College in India; and, Anurag Batra, Chairperson and Editor in Chief of BW BusinessWorld.

Says Sameer Dua, who is also the Chief Curator of IBLF stated, “There are already a lot of literature festivals that take place. However, few of them, if at all any, speak on business literature. We felt the need to provide a platform for business authors and business literature. The India Business Literature Festival aims to fill this gap. We hope to provide a stage for new illumination in the area of business, management and leadership.”

Aruna Katara further added, “India Business Literature Festival is a platform like no other for business authors to showcase their work; to present literature that impacts business theory and practice, and, to foster a love for business writing and reading. The format for the one-day event will be like TED / TEDx events, where each author will be provided a maximum of 18 minutes to powerfully present their idea. This will ensure that the audience is well captivated through the day long sessions”

Anurag Batra stated, “We have a line up of some of the top business authors of India for this festival. We have received a fabulous response from authors and publishing companies alike and that is a testimony to the need for a festival dedicated to business literature. The format of this event is also very different from a standard literature festival and we believe going forward, people will look up to India Business Literature Festival present high quality content.”

The India Business Literature Festival backed by very senior people from industry and the advisory board includes, Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, National Research Professor and President, Global Research Alliance; Prataprap Pawar, Founder, Sakaal Group, Dr. B.B. Ahuja, Director & Professor, College of Engineering, Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman, Global Talent Track, Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai, Dy. Director, Chanakya International Institute of Leadership Studies (CIILS).

Dr. BB Ahuja added, “We are delighted to be associated with the India Business Literature Festival. It is an absolutely unique offering and the College of Engineering takes pleasure in supporting and partnering with them”.

The title sponsor for the first edition of IBLF is ICFAI University and the Associate Sponsors are Business World, Symantec and Sai Estates.

For more details, please contact :
Usha Karnani, Inspirations on 9823140200

PIC CAPTION :
Dr. B B Ahuja, Director, COEP, Aruna Katara, President, Hope Foundation and I2IT & Sameer Dua, Founder Director of Institute for Generative Leadership & author, at a press conference to announce the 1st India Business Literature Festival (IBLF) being held on 13th October 2018 at COEP.

