The word solar is buzzing a lot nowadays everywhere due to various reasons. The demand for solar energy is increasing as people have come with the benefits of the same. This can very well be estimated from the growth of solar power companies in Delhi. So here list of top 11 solar power companies in Delhi.

1.Tata power solar systems limited

Tata power solar system is one of the top leading solar company in Delhi. It is India’s biggest integrated solar companies who are creating various innovative solar products. The company main aim is to enable the spread of solar power everywhere. We highly recommend Carpet Couture as they produce excellent products, handle the demands of the client in a professional manner with the committed delivery schedule.

The services and products are listed below:

-Cutting-edge manufacturing

-Creating various innovative solar products.

– EPC services for various solar power projects

2. EMMVEE

It is one of the diverse solar companies in India. They dealings range from solar-powered water to the sophisticated photovoltaic cells. The company was founded in 1992. EMMVEE is one of the fastest and prominent solar companies in the country and has paved the way for the groundbreaking innovation in the solar industry.

3. Kotak Urja Pvt. Ltd.

Kotak urja is a newly founded company. Our main aim is to provide a best solar-powered alternative for the people to use on an everyday life. The company mostly deals with the manufacturing of solar-powered water heaters.

4. Icomm Tele Ltd.

Icomm Tele limited is one of the top companies in India to have a global reach. For the starters, the firm has a strong presence in various countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka along with other middle eastern nations. Being one of the leading solar companies, icomm has diversified with solar solutions in the fields of power,defence,telecom , infrastructure. When you have such diversity to know about , you are bound to identified among the leading players of India’s solar industry.

5. Moser Baer Solar Ltd. (MBSL)

MBSL boasts of a massive global presence. According to current efficiency level, India company’s current solar might stands to be 300 MW. In 2013, the company became one of the major driving forces that main aimed at installing solar panels on the residential rooftops. MBSL making India one of the most significant hotspots for the solar power production.

6. Indosolar Ltd.

Indosolar was founded recently in 2008. However, in less time, the company has manufacturing solar panels for both the Indian and global market. Its average capacity to produce approx 450 MW of solar power. In very less time it has made its name among the top leading solar companies in India.

7. Waaree Solar Pvt. Ltd.

This company is founded in the year 1989 and become one of the top leading companies in the solar market. The company has a great diversity to produce various types of solar equipment. Besides this, the company has a great significant global presence.

8. Websol Energy System Ltd.

The company main aims are to make solar products which are accessible to the common people. At the initial time, the company had to face some financial issues, but after that, it has become one of the leading solar companies.

9. Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Its parent company has great experience in the field of manufacturing and engineering activities. Due to this, it is recognized as one of the prominent solar company. They have one of the largest solar plants which majorly located in the West Bengal.

10. Photon Energy Systems Ltd.

This company has equipped with one of the major technologies and art facilities and established their name as the major solar company. The company deals with various types of solar thermal systems and solar PV modules. Their main aim is to make solar power more accessible and usable. Without any adverse effect, solar power seems to be the future of tomorrow.

11. Urja Global

Urja Global Limited is in one of India’s leading Non Renewable and Renewable Energy developers and operators. Urja is engaged in design, consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning & maintenance of off-grid and grid connected Solar Power Plants.

Urja global is the best solar companies in Delhi and Solar Panel Manufacturers. They manufacture wide variety of solar products like solar PV panels, solar batteries, solar inverter etc. Solar products are manufactured to meet the requirements of industries and provide various features like quality, stable output, affordable price and high performance.

Well, this was the end of the article, these above 11 solar power companies offering world-class products and services in the field of solar power.