TiE Atlanta Top Entrepreneurs Awards – Serial Entrepreneur Sanjay Sehgal honoured

Atlanta, Georgia – Entrepreneur and CEO of MSys Technologies Sanjay Sehgal has been honoured as the top among the six shortlisted honourees for Upper Market Entrepreneur Awards at the TiE Atlanta Top Entrepreneur Awards 2018 held at the Avalon Conference Center in Alpharetta, GA on September 28, 2018.

The awards recognize the enthusiasm and innovation of entrepreneurs in various business ventures in the area. It commemorates the passion and contribution of Atlanta’s entrepreneurs, business owners and privately held companies.

Sanjay Sehgal is a proven innovator, serial entrepreneur, meditation instructor and a self-development enthusiast. He has built and managed a multitude of companies (iVivity, Scentric, Pramana and now MSys) both in the Atlanta area and abroad. He has held several senior executive positions in sales, product management and engineering at American Megatrends (Norcross, GA). Sanjay is currently the CEO of MSys Technologies, a leading product engineering services and digital transformation partner for its enterprise and Silicon Valley clientele.

Sanjay upholds Paul Lopez’s spirit, president of TiE Atlanta. “Along with my own entrepreneurial journey, this TiE Atlanta Top Entrepreneurs Award champions the overall local Atlanta entrepreneurial ecosystem. Their twentieth anniversary campaign “Invent. Invest. Inspire” emphasizes that TiE Atlanta will continue inventing, investing in, and inspiring the current and next generation of entrepreneurs right here in Atlanta and beyond. I sincerely urge business leaders, emerging entrepreneurs, and industry experts to support TiE’s mission and cause.”

About TiE Atlanta: Founded in 1998, TiE Atlanta invents, invests in and inspires entrepreneurs in all industries, from ideation to exit, by providing access to funding, educational programming and mentoring by local and global leaders. TiE Atlanta has raised more than $1.5 billion in venture funding for Atlanta-based entrepreneurs and has generated more than $2 billion from acquisitions. TiE Atlanta is a top five chapter of TiE Global, the world’s largest entrepreneur organization with over 60 chapters in 14 countries, and over 10,000 members. www.atlanta.tie.org

