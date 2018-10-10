Tech

The global industrial robotics market has continually expanded due to the ardent efforts of the market players to bring about key innovations. The competitive landscape of the market shows a moderately fragmented picture wherein the large players are doing commendably well while the small- and medium-sized players are striving to capture a greater market share. It is anticipated that the market would witness the introduction of new and advanced models of robots that can aid the industrial setup across several areas of business. Furthermore, the market players are gradually venturing into providing customized solutions that would further enhance their chances of growth and development. Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-industrial-robotics-market.htm Hence, the growth trajectory of the major market players is expected to take a leap over the forthcoming years which could in turn give an impetus to the growth of the global market. With regards to the extrinsic business strategies, the major market players have already started resorting to mergers and acquisitions to capture a greater market share. Furthermore, the market players are also expected to expand their product portfolio to cater to all the industrial domains. The leading players in the global market for industrial robotics include Kawasaki Robotics, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, Invensys plc., Rockwell Automation Inc, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These market players are anticipated to play a decisive role towards the growth of the global market. Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates that the global market for industrial robotics would be valued at US$147.7 bn by 2019, and the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2014 to 2020. The findings of the researchers at TMR are encapsulated in a market research report on the global market for industrial robotics. Based on the end-use industry, the global market is expected to be lead by the automotive industry. Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3187 In the contemporary times of rapid industrialization, all businesses want to enhance the productivity of their operations. Due to the success of customized industrial robots in accelerating the wheel of production across industries, the manufacturers are swift to adopt industrial robotics within their framework. Hence, the demand within the global market for industrial robotics is expected to reach new heights over the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the deployment of industrial robotics across industries also minimizes the possibility of errors and undue externalities. This in turn ensures the safety and wellbeing of the employees by preventing accidents or hazards within the premises.

