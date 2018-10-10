Health and Wellness

Swasthya Shopee Offers Different Types of Ayurvedic Herbal Products

Comment(0)

Swasthya Shopee has been offering different types of Ayurvedic herbal products.

Swasthya Shopee is India’s no.1 Ayurvedic medicine store online. Customers can get all type of Ayurvedic products at best price compare to market.

SwasthyaShopee.com gets incorporated as Byasalaji Healthtech Pvt. Ltd. In April 2017. Because they are old survivors in pharmacy & healthcare industry i.e. Herbal and AYUSH (Ayurvedic, Yunani, Siddha, Homeopathy). Customers can purchase more than 150 brands & more than 200 categories products online on a single click at your comfort zone & they will give fast delivery of products.

With them you can trust & purchase all products online in a single website and also you can get the delivery of products by them without going to the market in traffic, waiting in a queue for searching of products, waiting in a queue for bills. So, it will be time saving as well as money saving for you. The mission of Swasthya Shopee is to save time & money of customers & deliver authentic, genuine products from authentic, genuine Herbal & AYUSH Manufacturers.

“Established as a provider of Over the Counter (OTC)products, Ayurvedic, Herbal and others, SwasthyaShopee.com emerges to be one of the leading online pharmacy stores in the healthcare business” – CEO.

They purchase all the products from manufacturers directly & give delivery to their valued customers by giving maximum discounts. They also give after sales services as well as advice to their customers related to health query on phone call, what’s app & e-mail.

For more details about Ayurvedic herbal products, please visit – https://www.swasthyashopee.com/ayurvedic-remedies/herbs

Also Read
Health and Wellness

DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION RAISES HOPE IN AN 82-YEAR-OLD WITH PARKINSON’S

editor

Dr. Raghuram. G Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur Mr. Rao, 82-year-old was suffering from Parkinson’s for 11 years. The disease progressively worsened in the last 3-4 years and he could not do his day-to-day activities. He needed support to walk. It became so severe that his wife had to […]
Health and Wellness

Use this device unbearable Pain in Menstrual Cramps

Menstrual cramps is a common and disabling condition. Use of TENS for same is a new thing which can give you instant relief without the side effects of the drugs. Santamedical electronic TENS unit hand held is a light weight device with four electric pads to provide effective therapy and same is available on Amazon. […]
Health and Wellness

Benefits Of Cannabis In Our Daily Life

Are you unaware of the benefits of cannabis? If yes then, you will amaze after knowing the benefits of cannabis. Cannabis is grown in many countries; its plant takes too much time to produce some amount of cannabis. Due to the less production of this cannabis plant, the demand for cannabis is increasing day by […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *