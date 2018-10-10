Environment

Pakistan Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Ghauri Ballistic Missile

Pakistan has successfully test-fired Ghauri ballistic missile capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1,300 kilometers. The launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness.

