Business

Mobile Gaming Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast-2023

Comment(0)

Market synopsis:

With the increasing adoption for smartphones, tablets and personal digital assistants in the developing countries such as India, China, and others, the mobile gaming market has seen tremendous growth as the smart devices offer increased accessibility to gaming and other applications. Also, the smart devices enable easy access to the available high-speed Internet and cloud technology which offers multi-platform support for the application developers. Mobile Gaming Market has enhanced the experience of wireless multiplayer gaming owing to the developing Internet services and emerging wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Wimax, Bluetooth, and others. However, the dynamic consumer requirements associated with display themes is one of the major retstraints for the market as each game is developed considering a particular theme at its initial stage which is difficult to modify later. Also, due to increasing market competition, the timeline of developing games along with custom requirements has narrowed which is affecting the quality of products. This increasing competition thereby is one of the major challenge for the growth of the mobile gaming market.

The latest trends prevalent in the mobile gaming market are console quality mobile games and wearable devices for gaming. The introduction of smartphones enabled with powerful graphics and increased storage capacity allows developers to build console quality games across various mobile platforms. Wearable devices such as starVR, Emotiv Insight, HTC Vive and Microsoft HoloLens with virtual and augmented reality are enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Get Sample Copy Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6313

Key players

The prominent players in the market of mobile gaming are Google (US), Apple, Inc. (US), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Electronic Arts Inc. (US), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France), Gameloft SE (France), Glu Mobile Inc (US) and MocoSpace (US).

Other players include Supercell (Finland), Niantic (US), NetEase (China), Machine Zone (US), Netmarble (South Korea), King Digital Entertainment (US), Jam City (US), Rovio (Finland), Playrix (Russia), and Miniclip (Switzerland).

Regional Analysis

The global market for mobile gaming is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis for mobile gaming market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to emerge as the leading region for mobile gaming market during the forecast period due to early adoption of technological advancements in wireless and multiplayer gaming. Additionally, this region is hub to major gaming developers. Also, well established economies in the region such as US, Canada, and Mexico are looking to invest in the study of emerging technologies such as sensors, wireless, mobile and smart devices and augmented reality, influencing growth of mobile gaming market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the high demand for smartphones, tablets, wireless gaming and others and increased adoption of cloud, Internet augmented reality, virtual reality, sensors and other technologies in the developing economies such as China, India, and Japan which is expected to drive the growth of the mobile gaming market.

Get More PR Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/mobile-gaming-market

Segmentation

The mobile gaming market has been broadly segmented into type, device, and platform.

By type, the market is segmented into action/adventure, strategy & brain, casino, sport and role-playing games, and others.

By device, the market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, PDAs, and others

By platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows.

Industry News

June 2018, Sony is planning to improve its exclusive PlayStation 4 console games at par with mobile games, as mobile gaming companies have a good knowledge about what consumers want and how they play mobile games, and this information becomes important to improve the features and add content for upcoming games.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-gaming-market-6313

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail:  sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Also Read
Business

Danube Group well positioned to serve property buyers and investors in Dubai’s real estate as UAE extends residency to 10 years

The latest UAE Cabinet’s twin decisions to extend the residency permit up to 10 years for foreign investors, qualified professionals and talented students as well as offer 100 percent foreign ownership of private companies are expected to steer large investment into the country’s real estate market and Danube Group and its real estate arm Danube […]
Business

Global Shower Cap Market Insights, Trends, Status and Outlook 2018 – 2025

The market insights strategic on Global Shower Cap Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Shower Cap industry chain analysis, executive summary, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of […]
Business

Peracetic Acid Market Segments, Latest Manufacturing Breakthroughs, Rapid Innovations By 2020

According to a recent market research report released by Transparency Market Research, the global peracetic acid market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the period between 2014 and 2020. The report, titled “Peracetic Acid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”, projects the global […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *