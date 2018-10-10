Menstrual Cup Market Report 2018 – Ruby Cup, Diva International Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Intimina

Menstrual cups are bell shaped containers made up of rubber or medical grade silicone. This female hygiene product collects menstrual fluid by inserting into the vagina. These devices are reusable, and eco-friendly substitute to the sanitary napkins and tampons. The rubber used are resistant to bacterial growth. The resistance can be strengthened by dipping the cup in a weak solution of chlorine bleach.

Increasing disposable income, need for eco-friendly substitute, concern over chemicals used in sanitary pads, and government initiatives on supporting the adoption are the major factors driving the growth of the global menstrual cup market. However, lack of awareness among consumers would hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increasing promotions and advertising strategies, and untapped markets could create several growth opportunities in coming years.

The global menstrual cup market is bifurcated as usage type and geography. Usage type is segmented as disposable, and reusable. By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players in the market includes The Keeper Inc., Ruby Cup, Diva International Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Intimina, Lune Group Ltd, Me Luna, Freedom Products, Sorin Group, and Terumo Corporation, among others.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/optical-menstrual-cup-market-report/request-sample

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Menstrual Cup Market with respect to major segments such as usage type and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities is included in the report.

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Menstrual Cup Market will be provided in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Menstrual Cup Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Menstrual Cup Market

Usage Type Segments

Disposable

Reusable

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/optical-menstrual-cup-market-report/request-customization

Geography Segments

North America

U.S

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific



RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com