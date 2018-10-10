Global Human Albumin Market 2018 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast – 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Human Albumin Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The global Human Albumin Market research report states that the current scenario is well set for the rich growth of the Human Albumin Market for the forecast period. The current global economy is favorable for trade resulting in growth across all sectors, including the global Human Albumin Market. This has enabled companies and investors to aggressively upscale their operations to capture the Market as much as possible, effects of which can be seen on the growth in the Market value and volume in the past couple of years. Experts predict that this Human Albumin Market trend is expected to continue and even witness additional growth in the demand in the Market, resulting in increased CAGR which currently stands at XX% at the end of 2017.

The global Human Albumin Market report has included the competitive landscape analysis for the customer to understand the lay of the land which includes the top players and their detailed report in terms of company profiles, new product launches, news on acquisitions and mergers, and much more.

Albumin-based therapies such as Idelvion (CSL654 rIX-FP) by CSL Behring received marketing approval from the US FDA in March 2016 and from the EMA in May 2016. Apart from these, Albutropin (TV-1106) by Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ampion by Ampio Pharmaceuticals, and Albutein by Grifols (for Alzheimer’s disease) are expected to enter the market during the forecast period.

This report studies the Human Albumin market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Human Albumin market by product type and applications/end industries.

Human albumin was initially used only as a volume replacement therapy; however, extensive research has shown that human albumin has numerous applications in other therapeutic areas as well. For instance, Grifols is exploring the use of the product to stabilize Alzheimer’s disease. Moreover, drugs containing human serum albumin, such as Levemir and Abraxane are used to treat diabetes and metastatic breast cancer, respectively. Furthermore, the on-going research and augmented adoption of albumin in the new therapeutic areas will boost this market’s growth during the predicted period.

The APAC region dominated the global human albumin market and accounted for most of the market share during 2017. China was the highest revenue contributor because of the increased demand for albumin. A rising patient population and easy availability of drugs will aid in the growth of this market. Moreover, the increased awareness about the therapeutic potential of immunoglobulins is expected to affect the growth of this market in APAC.

The global Human Albumin market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Human Albumin.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Human Albumin Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CSL Behring

Grifols

Baxalta

Octapharma

Kedrion

Human Albumin Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Human Albumin Market Segment by Type, covers

5% Concentrations

25% Concentrations

Others

Human Albumin Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Therapeutics

Drug Formulation & Vaccine

Component of Media

Others

