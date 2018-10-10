Global Flexible Packaging Market: Latest Global Insights , Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Flexible Packaging Market (by product (gusseted bags, stand-up pouches, rollstock, wraps), material type (paper, plastic films), printing technology (flexography, rotogravure), application (cosmetics, food, healthcare)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Flexible Packaging. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Flexible Packaging cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Flexible Packaging growth factors.

The forecast Flexible Packaging Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Flexible Packaging on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global flexible packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

According to the Flexible Packaging Association, flexible packaging is any package or any part of a package whose shape can be readily changed. Common examples of flexible packaging are bags and pouches. Flexible packages are used for consumer and institutional products and in industrial applications to protect market and distribute a vast collection of products. The main advantage of using flexible market is that flexible packaging are reusable. Features such as zip locks, spouts, and resalable seals make usage more convenient. Flexible packaging is made from high-grade materials. These bags use (FDA) Food and Drug Administration approved food grade materials that are contaminant free and perfectly safe.

Increased product shelf life and increasing demand for consumer friendly packages and enhanced product protection drives the growth of the flexible packaging market. Moreover, increase in demand from healthcare, cosmetics, food, and beverages and other agricultural products is fuelling the growth of the flexible packaging market. Innovation and technology have enabled flexible packaging manufacturers to use fewer natural resources in the creation of their packaging. Moreover, improvements in production processes have reduced water and energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and volatile organic compounds. However, stringent government regulations regarding polymer and recyclability of packaging material are likely to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, easy transportation and storage along with sustainable properties as well as expansion of industry for export trading are the factors providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the flexible packaging market.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the flexible packaging market followed by North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is attributed due to the large custom base for production and increase in population. Moreover, expansion of E-commerce industry particularly in china, India and Vietnam are anticipated to trigger the industry growth. Moreover, establishment of new manufacturing units by the government of Mexico has resulted in development of new manufacturing facilities in the North American regions. On the other hand, robust growth in the healthcare sector due to the huge demand from the pharmaceuticals is influencing huge demand for flexible packaging over the years to come.

Segments Covered

The report on global flexible packaging market covers segments such as product type, material type, printing technology, and application. The product type segments include wicketed bags, gusseted bags, flat pouches, stand-up pouches, rollstock, wraps and others. On the basis of material type the global flexible packaging market is categorized into paper, plastic films, aluminum foil and bioplastics. Furthermore, on the basis of printing technology the flexible packaging market is segmented as flexography, rotogravure, digital printing and other printing technologies. On the basis of application the flexible packaging market, is segmented as cosmetics & toiletries, food & beverage, healthcare and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global flexible packaging market such as, Coveris Holdings S.A., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamäki OYJ, Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global flexible packaging market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of flexible packaging market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the flexible packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the flexible packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

