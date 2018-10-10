Global Cloud Billing Market Trend, Share, Application & 2018-2023 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Cloud Billing Market” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Cloud Billing Application for financial services suitable to Finance Companies, Internet and Cable TV Operators etc., this software integrated with POS (Point of Sale) hand held machine and SMS Gateway, Mobile App.

Growing demand for billing operations, centralized and convergent billing solutions and the increasing need to lower capital and operating expenditure is increasing the demand for cloud billing in the market. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the cloud billing market across different segments such as billing type, providers, applications, organization size, industry vertical, and regions. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2023. Subscription based billing, pay-per-use billing model, and real-time billing are some of the upcoming trends in the market. These changes in the billing market would also help the organizations to focus on customer relationship, transparent rating and charging system, and enhanced monitoring of billing processes.

Over the next five years, Cloud Billing will register a 23.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 23100 million by 2023, from US$ 6370 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Billing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Arcognizance considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Cloud Billing Market Segmentation by product type:

Subscription Billing

Metered Billing

Provisioning

Others

Cloud Billing Market Segmentation by application:

Account Management

Revenue Management

Customer Management

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the Cloud Billing Market. The key players covered in this report:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amdocs Inc.

Aria Systems, Inc.

CGI Group Inc.

SAP SE

Zuora, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Billing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud Billing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Billing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Billing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cloud Billing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

