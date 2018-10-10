Business

Delhi Gate Dwarka – Your Hunt For Affordable Living At Delhi Is Over!

Comment(0)

The Delhi Gate Dwarka provides luxurious living apartments at Delhi with amazing features. A fully furnished and attractive society, that will upgrade the standard of your living, without causing any hike in your budget. It also has impressive connectivity with the airport and highways making it a dream residence for many.
Antriksh Group has come up with a new housing society called the Delhi Gate Way at Dwarka that aims to provide luxurious apartments to the middle class at really affordable rates, take a look.
Delhi, October 9th, 2018
The Delhi gate way is a really luxurious development project that is rolling out apartments for sale at cheap rates in Delhi. The best part about the Delhi Gate Dwarka is that it is very close to the Indira Gandhi International airport. Situated just 10 km away from it, the society is also really close to the Dwarka expressway which connects Delhi with the IT hub of Gurgaon.
The Delhi Housing Society has flats from 1 to 4 bhk for everyone. The apartments are completely furnished with top-tier furniture, and the amenities available are too got to be true. You get high-speed internet connection all throughout the day, constant power supply, a multi-layered security system a parking space and a lot more. It also has party and children play zones so that there is a perfect balance of everything in the housing.
It has a really stylish infrastructure that gives the project a competitive design, far better than the traditional buildings around Delhi. The Diplomatic Enclave 2 region is highly suitable for residence owing to the excellent connectivity. So if you want to own a house at the national capital, you should definitely check out the Delhi gate at Dwarka.

Media Contact

Web : www.delhigatedwarka.com

E-mail : dwarkadelhigate@gmail.com

Call@ : +91 9599-384-875

Also Read
Business

Automotive After Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% through 2026

ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket includes the replacement, repair and maintenance of various auto parts and accessories. Most common auto parts that are replaced and repaired in the aftermarket includes tyres, batteries, spark plugs, lighting, filters, starters and alternators, exhaust components, collision body, and wear and tear parts. Moreover the increasing demand for aesthetics, infotainment and comfort […]
Business

Reflow Soldering Oven Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2023

Reflow Soldering Oven Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Reflow Soldering Oven is a machine used mainly for reflow soldering of externally mount electronic mechanisms to printed circuit boards (PCB). Furthermore, Reflow soldering is a […]
Business

Brief Introduction Of Seamless Steel Pipe Perforation Process

Conventional barrel-shaped (or MAN) perforators are widely used in the production of hot-rolled seamless steel tubes. However, since the double-supported conical piercing machine appeared in 1980, the conical piercing machine has developed faster. Compared to the barrel roller puncher, the tapered punching unit has the following features. (1) The roller diameter of the tapered roller […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *