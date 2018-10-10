Business

CITIE 2019 China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo

Date: August 30th-September 1st, 2019
Venue: Zone A, China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Hosted by Tourism Administration of Guangdong Province, the 15th China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo (short for “CITIE”) will be held in Canton Fair Complex. Based on China’s most important source of tourists, CITIE focus on both B2B and B2C market to attract worldwide high-quality tourism destinations, service providers and suppliers, which is a professional platform sharing information, purchasing product and business development for exhibitors and buyers. With years of brand development, CITIE has become the best market-oriented international tourism exhibition in China.

Why Guangdong?
1. Guangdong is one of the most comprehensive economic strength, market openness and dynamic province which total consumption accounted for 11% in China. Therefore tourism market in Guangdong is full of huge potential.
2. Asian cities are at the forefront of tourism growth over the next ten years, and Guangdong will become one of the most important tourist source markets, tourist destinations and industrial cluster areas in the Asia-Pacific region.
3. Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has officially become national strategic deployment, which have ability to promote the efficiency of global resource allocation and international influence, gradually turn into a world-class tourism attraction.

Why CITIE 2019?
1. CITIE has become the best market-oriented international tourism exhibition in China.
2. Gathering all the most influential tourist destination in the world, to build up a world-class trading and exchange platform.
3. The Grand Tourism Carnival, an excellent platform for reaching win-win cooperation.
4. High-quality buyers group from Top 100 Travel Agencies will participate in more than 1100 appointments.
5. World’s leading release platform for tourism products, latest industry trends to guide the new future.

