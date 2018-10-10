Lifestyle

11th Edition of Livon Times Fresh Face 2018 comes to Delhi

Comment(0)

The Times of India in collaboration with Livon has begun Season 11 of the most coveted personality and talent hunt across colleges in India, Livon Times Fresh Face. India’s largest inter-college talent hunt platform initiated round one of its auditions in Delhi on 18th September. Participants have been enthusiastically auditioning by showcasing their Fresh Factor which is mix of their Talent + Personality to the jury.

The hunt for the most talented collegians is taking place across numerous locationsin the city of Delhi over 21 days. Participants can audition at Kamala Nehru College, Maitreyi College, Manav Rachna University, Kalindi College, Janki Devi Memorial, BVIMR (Bhartiya Vidyapeeth), IIMT Group of Colleges Greater Noida, Sharda Uniiversity, DCAC, Asian Academy of Film and Television, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Bennett University, Institute Of Home Economics, Shiv Nadar University and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and the open mall audition venue will be announced soon.

The shortlisted candidates from college and open mall auditions will perform at the City finale and City winners will compete nationally at the Grand Finale, which is set to be hosted in Mumbai. The two national winners will be crowned the Livon Times Fresh Face Season 11 Powered by Set Wet.

The detailed schedule for the Delhi auditions are listed below:

Sr. No. College NameDateStart Time
1Kamala Nehru College18th Sep1:00 pm
2Maitreyi College19th Sep1:30 pm
3Manav Rachna University24th Sept12:30 pm
4Kalindi College26th Sep11:00 am
5Janki Devi Memorial26th Sep1:00 pm
6BVIMR (Bhartiya Vidyapeeth)27th Sep1:00 pm
7IIMT Group of Colleges Greater Noida27th Sep2:00 pm
8Sharda University28th Sep12:30 pm
9DCAC28th Sep11:30 am
10Asian Academy of Film & Television03rd Oct11:00 am
11Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College03rd Oct2:30 pm
12Bennett University04th Oct2:00 pm
13Institute Of Home Economics05th Oct12:00 pm
14Shiv Nadar University06th Oct12:30 pm
15Shaheed Bhagat Singh College08th Oct12:00 pm

Fresh Face has become an expansive platform where each year students have showcased their personality and some exceptional skills

Register to participate on www.timesfreshface.com
Talk to us about the contest on our Facebook Page – TimesFreshFace
Connect with us on Facebook Instagram Twitter | @TIMESFRESHFACE

Also Read
Lifestyle

CC Wholesale Clothing is the best source for off price apparel

United States 25-09-2018. CC Wholesale Clothing is the largest online shopping store carries huge variety in fashion apparel. It has assortment of options available in apparels for men, women and kids. If you really want to buy and want to save your hard-earned money then don’t waste your time. This is time to add most […]
Lifestyle

Leave That Life and Move Abroad

Walnut, CA – 28 Jul 2018 – Moving abroad is an enriching, once in a lifetime opportunity that everyone should experience. Unfortunately, moving abroad is seen as something beyond most people’s realms until they find out just how easy it is by following a few simple steps. In fact, BeAForeigner.com offers all the help that […]
Lifestyle

Infinity’s Revolutionary Fitness Equipment for Women – Get a Smaller Waist & a Bigger Booty in 30 Days!

New York City, New York – Infinity Booty has created a dream fitness equipment, which was designed specifically with a women’s body/figure in mind. Infinity’s Booty Band targets all those pesky areas that women so often struggle with. Moreover, the Infinity Resistance Band burns fat in areas, that help accentuate your waist and your booty. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *