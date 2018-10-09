Health and Wellness

Psychiatry, Women’s Mental Health and Child Protection during August 28-29, 2019 at Dubai, UAE

We are glad to announce Psychiatry and Mental Health 2019 Conference dated August 28-29, 2019 at Dubai, UAE. It’s our pleasure to invite Psychiatrists, Mental Health professionals, Social Workers, Psychologists, Psychotherapists, Scientists, Doctors, Physicians, Nurses, Academicians, Pharmacists, Neurologists, Neuropsychiatrists, Neuropsychologists, Therapists, Experts in Yoga and Meditation, Counsellors, Business professionals and Students around the globe from multidisciplinary departments and subjects are welcomed to participate actively. This includes Multiple Panels, Workshops, Affinity Group Lunches, Distinguish Speaker Session, Keynote sessions followed by plenary talks, Special sessions conducted by eminent and renowned speakers.
Link to Website/URL: https://www.lexisconferences.com/psychiatry-mentalhealth
Best Regards,
Ms Riya Khan
Contact Email: globalpsychiatry1@gmail.com, psychiatricdisorder2@gmail.com

