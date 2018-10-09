Business

Providing World Class Radiological Environmental Solutions

If you are looking for expert and certified team with proven track record of excellence in radiological environmental services, then the obvious choice is New Order Environmental Services, LLC.
New Order Environmental Services, LLC is a team of Certified Health Physicists, Environmental Engineers, and Radiological Health Physics Technicians. Our purpose is to offer Environmental Solutions and maintain day-to-day challenges & opportunities. We consistently develop and design different methodologies to improve contaminated sites.
New Order Environmental Services, LLC is well reputed consultant and have working experience in the radiological environmental remediation and reclamation. We have a team of Qualified & Experienced professionals with multidiscipline and have ability to provide clients with comprehensive results and solutions. We have successfully completed projects for various industries such as hospitals, universities, energy production, waste management and manufacturing companies.
New Order Environmental Services, LLC is dedicated to building long term client relationship founded on honesty, professionalism and trustworthiness. We are committed to provide our valuable customers through increased operational efficiencies, decreased additional cost and improved environmental safety.
Our expert team strives hard to maintain the highest quality of radiological environmental service, keeping abreast of the latest technological advancements and transforming contaminated sites into positive resources.
Need Radiological Environmental Services? Call New Order Environmental Services, LLC now!

