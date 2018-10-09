Business

Pro-Diet Bars Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis by 2024

Comment(0)

Health and nutrition bars market are witnessing high demand owing to the growing awareness about health and wellness among the consumers. A wide range of nutrition bars is available to meet the consumer needs, among which pro-diet bars are one of the highly demanded nutrition bars. Pro-diet bars have gained popularity among the consumers driven by the nutritional attributes.

Pro-diet bars have few carbs, vitamins, and minerals but high protein content which serves best for consumers who are on protein diets, athletes and gym enthusiasts. Pro-diet bars market primarily target the audience who demand protein sources that do not require any preparation. Pro-diet bars market is expected to grow over the forecast period attributed to the high demand among fitness freaks and athletes.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pro-diet-bars-market.html

Pro-Diet Bars Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for pro-diet bars is driven by the nutritional benefits such as high protein concentration, less quantity of carbs, few vitamins and minerals. Pro-diet bars serve as a workout fuel for exercise enthusiasts which helps them in muscle build up. Pro-diet bars are equivalent to meals which avoid the consumers from overeating thus preventing them from gaining weight. Pro-diet bars market are driven by its multiple benefits which include the pro-diet bar being a meal substitute for consumers who are on a weight watch as it curbs out the appetite along with providing appropriate protein and nutrient content, pro-diet bars serve as an adequate protein diet for women who often miss out on consuming the required protein content from their daily meals. Pro-diet bars market is significantly boosted by the high demand among the athletes for whom, the pro-diet bars serve as a fuel for energy. Besides the demand generated by the consumers, another factor that contributes to the growth of pro-diet bars includes the availability of pro-diet bars in a variety of flavors which enhances the taste of the bars thereby stirring up the demand among consumers.

Pro-diet bars, in spite of offering multiple benefits face few restraints that hinder the growth of the pro-diet bars market globally. Pro-diet bars are protein derivatives such as whey, soy, and pea flour which taste awful. In order to enhance the taste to make it edible manufacturers add sweeteners such as sugar alcohol which have high chances of causing stomach upsets, bloating, flatulence and diarrhea. They also add high fructose corn syrup which can disrupt the metabolic syndrome. Few pro-diet bars contain high amounts of preservatives, artificial flavors and hydrogenated vegetable oils which can compromise on the nutritional attribute of the pro-diet bars.

Pro-Diet Bars Market: Market Players

Few players operating in the pro-diet market include Naturell, Xterra Nutrition, Nestle (PowerBar), Coca-Cola (Odwalla), General Mills, Kelloggs, Promax Nutrition and others.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17126

Regional coverage for pro-diet bars market includes North America, Latin America, Europe Asia-Pacific and China (APAC) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). U.S market in North America and Europe account for a significant market share in the global pro-diet bars market owing to the presence of highly health conscious consumers, athletes and exercise and fitness enthusiasts. Pro-diet bars market in India witnesses a budding market attributed to the increasing rate of fitness freaks, increasing awareness about the product and its benefits, increasing sports activities and increasing incidences of health issues such as diabetes and obesity. Increasing purchasing power of the consumers also drives the pro-diet bars market in India.

Also Read
Business

Chitosan Market Information by Source by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2022

editor

Chitosan Market: Globally, the market for Chitosan is growing at a CAGR of 18.02% during forecasted period (2016-2022). Chitosan is produced commercially deacetylation of chitin, which is the structural element in the exoskeleton of crustaceans namely shrimps, oyster, crabs and other mollusk shells and cell wall of fungi. Besides , the properties of chitosan are […]
Business

Global CHA Market Types, Application, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global CHA Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the CHA market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs by major […]
Business

Particleboard Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2025

Particleboard, commonly known as low density fiber board and chip board, is an engineered wood manufactured from raw materials such as wood chips, sawmill shavings, saw dust, and synthetic resins. These raw materials are further pressed and extruded to form particleboards. Various types of particleboards are available in the market. They differ significantly on the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *