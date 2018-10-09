Odisha Government Launches ‘Nirman Kusuma’ Scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Nirman Kusuma’ programme for providing financial assistance to the children of the construction workers for their technical education in the state. While an ITI student will be entitled to get financial assistance of Rs. 23,600, a diploma student to get Rs. 26,300 per annum. A total of 1,878 students will get benefit from the programme.
Also Read
Activities For Kids In Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX/2018: Engaging kids in a variety of activities other than their academic work in school has shown to have a profound effect on their overall personalities. The activities help kids to explore their potential, learn and grow into responsible and confident adults. Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas organizes numerous activities for students […]
Learn Hacking Smart Techniques Online With Cyber Training 365
Summary: Cyber Training 365 offer online training to the students who want to become a professional hacker to a long run career in hacking field. Cyber Training 365 offers world-class online training courses which are up-to-date on all the latest technologies and as per the industrial standards at a competitive value. We prepare you for […]
Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences organized The Coimbatore Digital Summit 2018
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – April, 10 April 2018 – Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences held The Coimbatore Digital Summit on 10th April 2018. The theme of the Summit was Think Big | Execute Smart | Deliver Growth. The Summit discussed how marketers are moving into a world where text is no longer the primary […]