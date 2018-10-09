Natural Berry Flavor Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2024

Berry refers to the small, pulpy, edible fruit that are usually juicy, rounded, sweet or sour in taste. Some of the common examples of berry include blueberries, strawberries, raspberries etc. Natural berry flavor is widely used in jams, cakes, preserves, and pies. Natural berry flavor is gaining high demand in the industry owing to its high anti-oxidant properties. It helps in neutralizing free radicals that may develop cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other age-related conditions. It is also rich in vitamin C which helps in collagen formation and supports healthy immune system.

Natural berry flavors market has taken a huge leap forward with the rising demand of fruit flavors in the food & beverage industry. Factors such as changing taste and preferences of consumers, increasing health consciousness, new product developments, and the improved supply chain to ensure product availability, are driving the growth of global natural berry flavor market.

Global Natural Berry Flavor Market: Growth Drivers

Natural Berry Flavor Market is expected to witness modest growth during the next couple of years. Natural berry flavor has gained a significant boost with the high demand of clean label and natural flavors in the food & beverages. The growth is supported by various macro-economic factors such as population growth, recovered GDP, and increased disposable income have played a major role in elevating the demand of natural berry flavors market. In addition, its high demand is attributable to the increased use of berry flavor in beverages and bakery applications. Rapid urbanization coupled with the changing life-style, change in taste and preferences, change in eating habits, along with the growing awareness level regarding health benefits of natural berry flavor are fueling the growth of global natural berry flavor market. However, rising cost of raw materials and the issues pertaining to the stability and sustainability of natural flavors over synthetic flavors are some of the factors affecting the growth of natural berry flavor market. Food technologist and companies in this market are continuously involved in research & development activities to enhance the natural berry profile so as to bring various flavors that can add taste and nutritional value of diets consumed.

Global Natural Berry Flavor Market: Market Segmentation

The global natural berry flavor market can be segmented on the basis of application, product type, and region. On the basis of application natural berry flavor market can be segmented into functional beverages, confectionary, dairy product, bakery, and others. Others include applications such as cosmetics and toiletries, soaps and detergents etc. Functional beverages is expected to be the largest segment in the global natural berry flavor market followed by bakery segment during the forecast period. On the basis of product type, natural berry flavor market can be segmented into aroma chemical, natural extract, essential oils and other natural flavor.

Global Natural Berry Flavor Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global natural berry flavor market can be segmented into major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for natural berry flavors. Increasing demand of natural flavors that enhance the taste and are free of artificial ingredients, preservatives and high sugar, is one of the major factor contributing to the high market share of natural berry flavor in North America. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increased applications of natural berry flavors in the food & beverages industry.