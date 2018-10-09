Uncategorized

Microchip’s New Dual Core DSCs Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 9, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Microchip’s newest dual core DSCs in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

System developers designing high-end embedded control applications with multiple software teams can now benefit from easier software integration with a new Digital Signal Controller (DSC) with two dsPIC® cores in a single chip. The dsPIC33CH dual core family lets you design separately and integrate seamlessly. The dsPIC33CH has one core that is a master while the other is a slave. The slave core is for executing dedicated time-critical control code, while the master core is busy running the user interface, system monitoring and communications functions, all customized for the end application.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/08_September2018/MotorControl/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in motor control solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Microchip products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

