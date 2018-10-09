Business

KOEL CARE service dealers – extending world-class service all over India

India’s most trusted diesel engine manufacturer Kirloskar now proudly extends its services all over India through more than 425 dedicated Kirloskar service dealertouch points. With an aim to provide world-class and 24×7 service, KOEL service dealers are connected through a centralized DMS system. Kirloskar trained best in industry service personnel’s and KOEL CARE Genuine Spare Parts are available 24×7 to service your Kirloskar Engine / Genset service requirements.

To locate and get in touch with your nearest Kirloskarauthorised dealer visit – http://www.koelcare.com/Dealer-Locator

