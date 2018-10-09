Tech

KDPOF Elevates Wi-Fi Mesh Beyond 100 Mbps

Comment(0)

Broadband World Forum: Robust In-Wall POF Backbone Raises Wi-Fi Performance to the Next Level

At Broadband World Forum in Berlin, Germany, KDPOF – leading supplier for gigabit transceivers over POF (Plastic Optical Fiber) – will present their robust in-wall wired optical connectivity from October 23 to 25, 2018 at Stand A133 in Hall 22a. “With our Plastic Optical Fiber backbone, we elevate Wi-Fi EasyMesh(TM) performance to the next level: from more than 100 Mbps up to 1 Gigabit to any point in homes and small and home offices,” stated Carlos Pardo, CEO and Co-Founder of KDPOF. In combination with Wi-Fi access points, POF provides end users with maximum performance for both wireless and wired connectivity throughout the house. POF can reuse any existing conduits in the home, making these cables invisible. Plastic Optical Fiber is cost-efficient, low skill to install, and robust. In addition, it provides convenient Optical Network Termination (ONT) to Gateway (GW) link for a better placement of the GW within the home. By working with KDPOF, operators can offer their clients low latency, fast download speeds, and reliable connectivity for video.

Quality of Experience

“ISPs and Telecom operators are facing the paradox that while access speeds have increased, customer satisfaction rates drop if home networks cannot keep up,” added Carlos Pardo. Access speeds are growing higher and higher while users at home are locally connecting more and more devices to the internet. Customers expect to experience the speeds they are paying for. If these speeds are lower than expected, they are disappointed and the Quality of Experience declines. A trial of KDPOF and Telefónica to test the benefits of POF has resulted in the outcome that KDPOF’s technology helps to provide subscribers with very high connectivity speeds all around the home, allowing users to enjoy high-quality video streaming such as 4K IPTV, and supporting services such as online gaming with the lowest latency. Thus, the combination of Wi-Fi with Plastic Optical Fiber can increase Quality of Experience dramatically, leading to a surge in customer loyalty.

Also Read
Tech

THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features Latest Lithium Manganese Dioxide Batteries from Panasonic

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 1, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring CR123A Lithium Manganese Dioxide batteries from Panasonic in the latest edition of THE EDGE. Panasonic’s Lithium CR123A batteries are designed with safety, reliability and ease of use in mind. These cells deliver high energy density and high […]
Tech

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023

In the Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at XX million in 2017 […]
Tech

Demand Analysis of Wireless Sensor Market Analysis by Top Vendors, Trade Overview and Development upto 2015-2023

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Wireless Sensor Market to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Wireless Sensor manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *