Global Silicone Sealant Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2017-2025

Sealants are chemical products and is used in filling the gaps and form a hurdle for materials that are flowing between the structures. Among the sealants family, silicone sealants are viscous material and is being used as sealants in various industry such as construction, automotive, industrial application, and others. Silicone sealants are primarily used in windows, facade and roofing systems, wall panels and partitions, due to their characteristics such as better adhesion to all substrates and moisture and weather resistance.

Silicone sealant is used in the wide range of application includes residential and industrial. Silicone sealants is used as the key ingredient, in structural glazing systems for bonding glass to the structural frames of the building. In addition it also offer UV resistance to prevent surface corrosion by reducing the diffusions of fluids, and dirt pickup. Silicone sealants primarily holds the passive fillers and are being articulated in combination with an elastomer to provide the required flexibility.

Market Dynamics

The Silicone Sealant market size is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for silicon sealants across various industries such as construction, automotive, and others. Silicone Sealant is adopted due to the superior characteristics such as thermal and chemical resistance, high bonding qualities, and non-corrosion that is expected to accelerate the Silicone Sealant market growth. In addition, with the growing technological advancement in the silicone sealant such as superior structural silicone glazing will enhance the efficiency of the product, which is likely expected to foster the product demand.

Additionally, with the low viscosity associated with the product via radiation curing aids the application of the product on even substrates are also expected to accelerate the Silicone Sealant market share growth. However, with the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and rising environmental concerns is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the coming years.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/request-sample/281

By Technology

On the basis of technology, the Silicone Sealant market is segmented as pressure sensitive, room temperature vulcanizing (RTV), radiation curing and thermoset or heat curing. Among which RTV, is anticipated to dominate the market over the coming years, due to consumption in the construction industry. As, they provide longer protection against extreme environmental conditions, ultraviolet degradation, stress, and thermal and mechanical shock, thus are highly being adopted in the construction industry.

Pressure sensitive technology in Silicone Sealant market size is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to substantial use in the automotive industry, as the technology enables the ease in application and adhesion of silicone sealants. In the automotive industry, they are primarily helping the manufacturers to produce lighter weight vehicles and greater long-term reliability.

By Curing Method

On the basis of curing method, the Silicone Sealant market is categorized as Acetoxy, Oxime, Alkoxy, and Others. Among which, Aloxy silicon sealant is dominating the market with the huge market in the construction industry with adhesion to various surfaces, and better performance. In addition, acetoxy sealants are anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption in glass insulation sector, as they cure at the room temperature and are compatible with a variety of materials.

For more information about this report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/industry-reports/silicone-sealant-market

By End-Use industry

On the basis of end-use industry, the Silicone Sealant market share is categorized as construction, automotive, industrial application, and others. The construction industry is dominating the market due to the characteristics of the products when compared with other sealants includes polyurethane, polysulfide, and acrylic. In addition, they are used for flexible, reliable, and waterproof joints in various applications that range from small domestic renovations to river-spanning bridges in the construction industry. This factor is expected to continue with the construction industry leading the Silicone Sealant market over the coming years.

In addition, Silicone Sealant market share in automotive segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Silicone sealants are found to be productive for automotive industries. They prevent the components failures and also reduces the warranty repairs. Moreover, silicone sealants help in the optimization by preventing noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), and even provide durability when it is applied to gaskets. For instance, Dow Corning HM-2510, an assembly sealant with green strength provides adhesion and offer air pressure leak testing, this helps in optimizing the lighting systems in automotive by reducing the cycle time of production.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Silicone Sealant market owing to the expansion of industries and growing consumer disposable income are accelerating the market growth. For instance, the disposable incomes in this region are expected to grow by 78.0% (in real terms) over the coming years, spurring growth in the middle-class countries to include Malaysia, the Philippines, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand. In addition, high demand for the physical & chemical characteristic in various applications is further expected to dominate the Silicone Sealant market size growth.

North America, is the second largest Silicone Sealant market, the U.S being the major. The market in the U.S is witnessing growth due to the increasing utilization of products to install firestop openings in the fire-resistance-rated wall and floor assemblies to decrease the impact of flames and smoke, which further boost the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, Europe, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast years due to the renewed and repaired of various old buildings and infrastructural projects in Germany, and UK by using advanced materials such as silicone sealants and industrial adhesives, which is further anticipated to foster the Silicone Sealant market over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The players that are operating in the Silicone Sealant market globally include Dow Corning, 3M Company, Shin-Etsu Silicones, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Wacker Group, RPM International, and Sika Group. The strategy most of the key players in the silicon sealant market adapt to grow include partnerships, mergers, new product, agreements, and procurement. For instance, in 2016, Henkel has introduced a new silicone adhesive sealant technology for electronics application to provide flexibility and high performance. The BERGQUIST TLB 400 SLT is a two-part silicone sealant that is used in automotive module applications. Its adaptable thermal cure profile makes it fully curable at temperatures from 77°F to 356°F.

About Us:

Insights and Reports is a research and consulting group assisting the clients with 360-degree insights with real time qualitative and quantitative information. The Insights and Reports team is valued for continuous client-oriented services. Our data scientists monitor the markets pertaining to their expertise on a daily basis with the help of 150+ analysts to back them with accurate market studies.

Contact Us:

Mr. Saby

Insights and Reports

2201 Cooperative Way #600,

Herndon, VA 20171, USA.

Tel: +1 703 574 4447

Email: sales@insightsandreports.com