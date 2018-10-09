Tech

Gas Sensors Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2012 – 2018

Comment(0)

The global market for gas sensors was valued at USD 1,664.8 million in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2012 to 2018 and reach USD 2,328.3 million by 2018. Strengthening government regulations for safety at workplace and emission control are primarily driving the market for gas sensors. Gas sensors are used for detecting concentration of different combustible and toxic gases and are witnessing increased demand from industrial, petrochemical and automotive sectors. Gas sensors in industrial applications are used for detecting gas leaks and monitoring indoor/outdoor air quality. It helps in detecting the presence of toxic and combustible gases and thus prevents mishaps.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gas-sensors-market.html

Gas sensors are devices that detect the concentration of gas and convert it into an electrical signal. Varieties of gas sensing technologies are used for this purpose. Some of the major technologies used include electrochemical gas sensing, semiconductor gas sensing, PID (photoionization detector) gas sensing, catalytic gas sensing, infrared gas sensing, solid state gas sensing and others. Gas sensors based on electrochemical and semiconductor gas sensing technologies are the most popular and are commonly used for detecting toxic and combustible gases.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=232

Low cost and high efficiency of electrochemical and semiconductor gas sensors are responsible for driving the demand for these types of gas sensors. They together, accounted for a share of over 35% of the total gas sensors market in 2012. Gas sensors based on electrochemical technology cost around USD 40 per unit. Gas sensors based on semiconductor technology cost only USD 2 to 5 per unit. Infrared technology based gas sensors are the most expensive and cost around five times that of electrochemical technology based gas sensors (around USD 200 to USD 250). Infrared gas sensors, also known as precision gas sensors are generally preferred for high-end industrial applications where high level of specificity and accuracy is required. Sensors based on PID gas sensing technology are preferred for detection of volatile organic compounds. Catalytic sensors are extensively used for detecting combustible gases such as methane, hydrogen, butane and others.

Also Read
Tech

Forbes Middle East Honours Q-Tickets CEO & Founder Dr. Tejinder Singh 5th consecutive time

editor

May 8, 2018: Dr. Tejinder Singh, CEO & Founder of Q-Tickets, featured among the Top Indian leaders in the Arab world 2018 during the recent Forbes Middle East event held at Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The event witnessed most influential Indian business tycoons who have achieved phenomenal business success in the Arab region. According to […]
Tech

Solar Micro Inverter Market Size, Growth and Comparison by Regions, Types and Applications

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Solar Micro Inverter Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 92 Pages With Detailed Analysis. Description: The global Solar Micro Inverter market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, […]
Tech

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

The global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market is prophesized to attract growth on the back of the need to switch from traditional business to communication-enabled business processes. Such a switch is expected to enhance the efficiency of various business operations. UCaaS is an emerging, ready-to-go technology that is permanently updated, pre-integrated, and standardized. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *