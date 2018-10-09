Energy Harvesting System Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2025

Energy harvesting is a process of harvesting minute quantity of energy generated or originated from unconventional energy sources. An energy harvesting system consists of an electronic circuit, sensing elements (sensors and transducers), and a storage unit. The energy harvesting system uses unconventional energy sources to charge the transducer, which is converted into electricity and stored in the battery unit. The system also consists of a complementary electronic circuit to manage the generated power and to protect the storage unit and primary circuitry. The sensing elements work as a converter that transforms the physical form of energy (heat, light, pressure, vibration, radio frequency, salinity gradients, among others) into electrical energy. This electrical energy is either stored in storage devices such as an array of thin-film capacitors, ultracapacitors, supercapacitors, or batteries, or is used to power low power electronic circuits.

Market Dynamics: Global Energy Harvesting System Market

Expansion of the global energy harvesting system market is primarily due to the increasing adoption of energy harvesting systems in remote locations to prevent power interruptions, enhance the reliability of an electronic system or to supplement the primary source of power in an electronic circuit. Energy harvesting systems utilize residual energy present in the atmosphere to generate or convert it into a usable form of energy. The process of conversion is complex and requires a precise system and components to effectively harvest energy. This is expected to increase the cost of deployment of these systems, thereby negatively impacting the growth of global energy harvesting system market during the forecast period. However, these systems provide a reliable alternative of power generation from residual energy, so the impact of cost is expected to be on low to medium scale.

Market Segmentation: Global Energy Harvesting System Market

The global energy harvesting system market is segmented based on components, application, technology, and region. In terms of components, the market is split into transducer, power management circuit, and storage units. The transducers segment can be further divided, based on the type of energy to be harvested, into radio frequency (RF) transducer, thermoelectric transducer, piezoelectric transducer, electromagnetic transducer, and photovoltaic or photoelectric transducer. In terms of application, the energy harvesting system market is categorized into consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, security, home & building automation, and others. Based on technology, the market is segregated into thermal energy harvesting, light energy harvesting, radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting, vibration energy harvesting, and others. In terms of region, the global energy harvesting system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Preliminary Analysis:

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global energy harvesting system market in terms of volume and revenue, due to the presence of prominent manufacturers and initiatives set by governments in these regions for increasing adoption of clean energy sources. The market in developing regions such as South America and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Prominent Market Players:

Key players involved in the global energy harvesting system market includes ABB, Advanced Linear Devices, Inc., Arveni, Bionic Power Inc., Convergence Wireless, Cymbet Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Enocean GmbH, Fujitsu, Greenpeak Technologies B.V., greenTEG AG, General Electric (Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Kinergizer, Linear Technology, LORD MicroStrain, Microchip Technology Inc., O-Flexx Technologies GmbH, Piezo Systems, Inc., Powercast Corporation, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Voltree Power Inc. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global aircraft brake system market over the period of study.

